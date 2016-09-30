BRIEF-Mylan launches generic Fortamet tablets
* Received final approval from U.S. FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP
Sept 30 American International Group Inc :
* AIG names Hugh Tamassia Chief Enterprise Architect
* Hugh Tamassia will join AIG as Chief enterprise architect on October 3, 2016
* Reached agreement to refinance a portion of approximately $72 million bond held by Reykjavik Energy
* Indexes up: Dow 0.60 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)