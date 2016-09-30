BRIEF-Mylan launches generic Fortamet tablets
* Received final approval from U.S. FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Gray Rock Resources Ltd
* Gray Rock acquires mineral properties in BC
* In consideration of acquisitions, company will issue to Decoors for surprise lake property 4.0 million common shares
* Agreement also includes six other early-stage mineral exploration properties comprising a further 55 mineral claims
* Says Decoors will have right to nominate up to two directors to board of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reached agreement to refinance a portion of approximately $72 million bond held by Reykjavik Energy
* Indexes up: Dow 0.60 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)