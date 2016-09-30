BRIEF-On Semiconductor announces refinancing of secured debt facilities

Sept 30 (Reuters) - On Semiconductor
* On Semiconductor announces refinancing of secured debt facilities
* Transaction replaces, refinances in full senior secured term loans with new tranche of refinancing term loans with 1.25% reduction
* Refinancing amends debt facilities to refinance term loans with new tranche of refinancing term loans
* Refinancing transaction increases size of its senior secured term loan facility by $200 million to a total aggregate amount of $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: