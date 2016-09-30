FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Amerigo provides labour update at MVC
September 30, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amerigo provides labour update at MVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Amerigo provides labour update at MVC

* Amerigo Resources Ltd -During month of Sept 2016, MVC has been engaged in negotiations with 216-member union to renew MVC'S current collective agreement

* Amerigo Resources Ltd -MVC is also taking necessary operational and legal steps to be prepared for a strike

* Amerigo Resources Ltd -Minera Valle Central requested mediation services of Labor Authority in order to extend negotiations

* Amerigo resources says Minera Valle has presented its final offer which was rejected by vote of majority of union members on September 27, 2016

* Amerigo resources ltd - MVC will continue its discussions with union in following days, in an effort to reach a new collective agreement.

* Amerigo Resources Ltd -A strike could potentially be postponed to commence on first working shift on October 11, 2016 Source text :

