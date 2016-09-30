BRIEF-Mitsubishi Chemical,Nippon Paper invest to keep domestic operations competitive- nikkei
* Mitsubishi chemical holdings and nippon paper industries are each investing in efficiency initiatives - Nikkei
Sept 30 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* Amerigo provides labour update at MVC
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -During month of Sept 2016, MVC has been engaged in negotiations with 216-member union to renew MVC'S current collective agreement
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -MVC is also taking necessary operational and legal steps to be prepared for a strike
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -Minera Valle Central requested mediation services of Labor Authority in order to extend negotiations
* Amerigo resources says Minera Valle has presented its final offer which was rejected by vote of majority of union members on September 27, 2016
* Amerigo resources ltd - MVC will continue its discussions with union in following days, in an effort to reach a new collective agreement.
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -A strike could potentially be postponed to commence on first working shift on October 11, 2016 Source text :
SAN JOSE CHIAPA, Mexico, Sept 30 German car maker Audi said on Friday it had inaugurated its new plant in Mexico, where it would build the new Audi Q5 SUV.
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 Shippers on TransCanada Corp's natural gas Mainline system are not signing up to a 42 percent cut on 10-year contracts because they think the toll is still too high for such a long-term commitment, according to two sources.