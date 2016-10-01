BRIEF-Universal Ventures terminates acquisition agreement with Promitheas

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Universal Ventures Inc
* Termination of acquisition agreement to acquire Promitheas Interest'l Ltd.
* Will not be proceeding with private placement financing it was to undertake in connection with proposed transaction
* "Universal will seek out and evaluate new opportunities"
* Agreement with Promitheas terminated in accordance with its terms as proposed transaction did not complete by September 30, 2016
* "Universal will request that its common shares be reinstated for trading as soon as possible"
