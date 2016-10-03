FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dynegy reaches tentative agreement regarding Illinois Power generating notes restructuring
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynegy reaches tentative agreement regarding Illinois Power generating notes restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* $825 million in existing 2018, 2020 and 2032 Genco notes will be exchanged

* Dynegy reaches tentative agreement regarding Illinois Power generating notes restructuring

* Agreement in principle with illinois power generating co, ad hoc group of Genco bondholders to restructure $825 million in unsecured debt

* Genco to continue making interest payments on Genco notes, with payments netted against proposed cash consideration

* Notes to be exchanged for $210 million in new 7-year co's unsecured notes, $139 million cash consideration, 10 million Dynegy Inc. warrants

* Notes to be exchanged for 10 million Dynegy Inc. warrants with a 7-year tenor and strike price of $35 per share

* Co, Genco, ad HOC Group have agreed holders of Genco notes who enter into RSA on, before agreed date will be paid pro rata share of $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.