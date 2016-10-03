FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Concordia International exercises option to defer portion of earn-out and provides update on strategic review
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concordia International exercises option to defer portion of earn-out and provides update on strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP

* Continues to evaluate its strategic alternatives

* Continues to evaluate strategic alternatives including, but not limited to, various capital markets financing options

* Expects payment of about £73.4 million (which includes a financing charge of up to £1.4 million) on or before february 1, 2017

* Concordia International exercises option to defer portion of earn-out and provides update on strategic review

* Expects first payment of £72 million to be paid to cinven,other sellers of concordia's international segment on or about Dec. 19

* Concordia intends to use cash on hand generated by its international segment to make first payment of 72 million GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.