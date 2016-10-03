Oct 3 Manitex International Inc :

* Manitex International, Inc. announces sale of Liftking subsidiary

* Net proceeds of $13.3 million slated for debt reduction

* Deal for $14.0 million

* In connection with closing of deal, Manitex International will record in its Q3 results certain allocated non-cash charges

* Charges are expected to be in approximate ranges of $6.5-$7.0 million and $5.5-$6.0 million, respectively