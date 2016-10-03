BRIEF-BMW of North America says Sept. U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 4.6 pct
* U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015
Oct 3 Manitex International Inc :
* Manitex International, Inc. announces sale of Liftking subsidiary
* Net proceeds of $13.3 million slated for debt reduction
* Deal for $14.0 million
* In connection with closing of deal, Manitex International will record in its Q3 results certain allocated non-cash charges
* Charges are expected to be in approximate ranges of $6.5-$7.0 million and $5.5-$6.0 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs
Oct 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson promoted Sara Rejpal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately.