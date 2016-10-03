Oct 3 Mks Instruments Inc

* MKS Instruments makes a voluntary $60 million prepayment on its term loan and enters into an interest rate swap agreement

* MKS Instruments Inc says prepayment was made through a tax efficient repatriation of cash from international operations

* Entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix rate on approximately 50% of its remaining outstanding term loan balance

* Swap converts floating rate on $335 million of term loan to a fixed interest rate of 4.70% through September 2020

* Prepayment in addition to scheduled principal payment of $1.8 million, reduces outstanding principal amount of term loan to $668 million as of Sept 30