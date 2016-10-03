BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp announces senior management promotions
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces senior management promotions
Oct 3 Mks Instruments Inc
* MKS Instruments makes a voluntary $60 million prepayment on its term loan and enters into an interest rate swap agreement
* MKS Instruments Inc says prepayment was made through a tax efficient repatriation of cash from international operations
* Entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix rate on approximately 50% of its remaining outstanding term loan balance
* Swap converts floating rate on $335 million of term loan to a fixed interest rate of 4.70% through September 2020
* Prepayment in addition to scheduled principal payment of $1.8 million, reduces outstanding principal amount of term loan to $668 million as of Sept 30
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to close)
* Revolving loan commitment provides for principal borrowings of up to $15 million through October 3, 2022-SEC filing