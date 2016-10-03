FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Monotype updates Q3 and FY 2016 forecasts following Olapic acquisition
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monotype updates Q3 and FY 2016 forecasts following Olapic acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Monotype announces updated Q3 and full year 2016 financial guidance following acquisition of Olapic

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85 to $0.96

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $201.5 million to $209.5 million

* For full year 2016 non-GAAP pro forma revenue is expected to be between $214.5 million to $222.5 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.22

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.48

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $49.5 million to $53.5 million

* On a pro forma basis, monotype expects non-GAAP pro forma revenue in Q3 of between $52.5 million to $56.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.