BRIEF-Monotype updates Q3 and FY 2016 forecasts following Olapic acquisition

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc
* Monotype announces updated Q3 and full year 2016 financial guidance following acquisition of Olapic
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85 to $0.96
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $201.5 million to $209.5 million
* For full year 2016 non-GAAP pro forma revenue is expected to be between $214.5 million to $222.5 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.22
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.48
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $49.5 million to $53.5 million
* On a pro forma basis, monotype expects non-GAAP pro forma revenue in Q3 of between $52.5 million to $56.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: