BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces c$277.4 million of property acquisitions

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces c$277.4 million of property acquisitions, the commencement of a 330,000 square foot development project and a c$125 million equity financing

* Entered into an agreement to sell to a Syndicate of Underwriters led by BMO NESBITT Burns Inc and RBC Dominion

* Intends to use proceeds from financing to fund acquisitions , Vancouver Development, to fund new acquisitions

* Agreement to sell on a bought deal basis 23.4 million trust units at a price of c$5.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: