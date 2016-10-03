BRIEF-Medifast announces appointment of Daniel Chard as CEO

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Medifast Inc

* Chard succeeds michael macdonald, who will stay with medifast in role of executive chairman of board

* Chard has been appointed as a member of medifast's board of directors, effective today, bringing size of board to 10 members

* Medifast, inc. Announces appointment of direct selling industry veteran daniel r. Chard as chief executive officer

* Says expects to meet or exceed q3 guidance for revenue from continuing operations in range of approximately $64.0 million to $67.0 million

* Expects to meet or exceed q3 guidance for earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.43 to $0.46 per diluted share