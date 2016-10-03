BRIEF-China Keli qtrly total rises 6.7 pct to $3.6 mln
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share ("eps") were -$0.008 in q1 2017, compared with -$0.003 in q1 2016.
Oct 3 Privatebank And Trust Co
* The Privatebank names Tom Shaner head of new markets tax credit operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share ("eps") were -$0.008 in q1 2017, compared with -$0.003 in q1 2016.
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent documents to potential bidders presenting the sale of subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, formally launching a reworked plan to sell a stake in the fuel unit.
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion