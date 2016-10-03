BRIEF-CI Financial says reports AUM at Sept. 30 of $113.2 bln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp
* Ci financial reports record assets under management
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion and total assets of $150.5 billion.
* Ci financial corp says reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion and total assets of $150.5 billion
* Total assets of $150.5 billion at september 30, 2016
* Assets under management increased by $7.9 billion or 7.5% year over year and were up 0.7% in month of september Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: