BRIEF-CI Financial says reports AUM at Sept. 30 of $113.2 bln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* Ci financial reports record assets under management

* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion

* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion and total assets of $150.5 billion.

* Ci financial corp says reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion and total assets of $150.5 billion

* Total assets of $150.5 billion at september 30, 2016

* Assets under management increased by $7.9 billion or 7.5% year over year and were up 0.7% in month of september Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: