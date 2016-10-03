BRIEF-Netease announces confidential submission of draft registration statement by Netease media
* Netease Inc says announces confidential submission of draft registration statement by Netease media
Oct 3 CI Financial Corp
* Ci financial reports record assets under management
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion and total assets of $150.5 billion.
* Ci financial corp says reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion and total assets of $150.5 billion
* Total assets of $150.5 billion at september 30, 2016
* Assets under management increased by $7.9 billion or 7.5% year over year and were up 0.7% in month of september Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Netease Inc says announces confidential submission of draft registration statement by Netease media
TORONTO, Oct 3 Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co reported higher September vehicle sales in Canada on Monday, boosted by sales of pickups, as Fiat Chrysler sales plunged 18 percent, hurt in part by a sharp drop in the number of deliveries of Ram pickup trucks.
TOKYO, Oct 4 The Bank of Japan would deepen negative interest interest rates to thwart any sharp spikes in the yen, which the central bank sees as an obstacle to stoking inflation and economic growth, sources familiar with its thinking say.