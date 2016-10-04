Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned
refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - New five-year credit
agreement is expected to consist of a $400 million term loan,
all of which is to be drawn at closing, and an up to $350
million revolving credit facility
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation - Implementation of
new credit facility could generate as much as about $12.0
million per year in interest savings
