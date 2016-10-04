BRIEF-Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer
* Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer, David French, to succeed Dave Roberts
Oct 4 Autocanada Inc
* Autocanada will purchase dealership lands and 40,793 square foot facility with a 12 car showroom and 16 service bays
* Autocanada Inc. announces the acquisition of Wellington Motors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal in an all cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Communications Inc acquires private network in downtown Vancouver to meet growing demand in the business market