#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashford trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of OP units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Consideration received from sale was combination of cash and about 2 million class B common units of co's operating partnership

* Ashford Trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of op units

* Closed on sale of 162-room springhill suites gaithersburg in gaithersburg, MD for approximately $13.2 million

* Company also paid off approximately $10.4 million of debt associated with property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
