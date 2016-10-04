FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016
October 4, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc :

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Qtrly revenue was $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million

* Q3 sales c$8.925 million

* For twelve months ending November 30, 2016, continue to expect that net sales of egrifta to be in range of $36 million to $37 million

* Expectations for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 are still in range of $5 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
