FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sarepta and Summit enter into agreement for European rights to utrophin modulator pipeline
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sarepta and Summit enter into agreement for European rights to utrophin modulator pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc :

* Summit receives $40 million upfront, with potential future ezutromid-related milestone payments totalling up to $522 million plus royalties

* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights

* As part of agreement, Sarepta also obtains an option to license latin american rights to Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline

* If Sarepta elects to exercise option for Latin American rights, co would be entitled to additional fees, milestones and royalties

* Sarepta and Summit to share research and development costs

* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights

* Sarepta Therapeutics and summit enter into exclusive license and collaboration agreement for european rights to summit's utrophin modulator pipeline for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Sarepta, co will share specified utrophin modulator-related research and development costs at a 45/55 pct split, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.