BRIEF-Sarepta and Summit enter into agreement for European rights to utrophin modulator pipeline

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc :
* Summit receives $40 million upfront, with potential future ezutromid-related milestone payments totalling up to $522 million plus royalties
* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights
* As part of agreement, Sarepta also obtains an option to license latin american rights to Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline
* If Sarepta elects to exercise option for Latin American rights, co would be entitled to additional fees, milestones and royalties
* Sarepta and Summit to share research and development costs
* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights
* Sarepta Therapeutics and summit enter into exclusive license and collaboration agreement for european rights to summit's utrophin modulator pipeline for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Sarepta, co will share specified utrophin modulator-related research and development costs at a 45/55 pct split, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: