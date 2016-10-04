FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.625 pct senior notes due 2018
October 4, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.625 pct senior notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc

* Announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.625 percent senior notes due 2018 and partial redemption of its outstanding 7.875 percent senior notes due 2021

* Redemption price for 2021 notes will be 103.938 percent of principal amount of 2021 notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to redemption date

* Commenced tender offer to purchase its 7.625 percent senior notes due 2018 for aggregate cash consideration of up to $200.0 million

* Says tender offer and redemption will be financed with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

