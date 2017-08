Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Sept passenger load factor 84.1% versus 81.6%

* Air group reported a 7.4 percent increase in traffic on a 4.2 percent increase in capacity compared to september 2015

* sept. Available seat miles was 3.36 billion versus 3.23 billion

* Alaska Air Group reports September 2016 operational results

* Sept RPM's 2.83 billion, up 7.4%