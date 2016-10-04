FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransDigm reports proposed new term loan
October 4, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TransDigm reports proposed new term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc :

* TransDigm announces proposed new term loan, considers paying special dividend and provides update on estimated fiscal 2016 results

* Considering paying a cash dividend in range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion with proceeds of proposed new term loan

* Expects fiscal 2016 EBITDA as defined to be at or modestly above midpoint of previously stated guidance range

* Based on preliminary expectations, August 9, 2016 guidance still appears to be materially correct

* Seeking to increase its existing term loan facility by an additional $650 million term loan

* Expects fiscal 2016 net sales to be at or slightly below low end of guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

