BRIEF-TransDigm reports proposed new term loan

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc :

* TransDigm announces proposed new term loan, considers paying special dividend and provides update on estimated fiscal 2016 results

* Considering paying a cash dividend in range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion with proceeds of proposed new term loan

* Expects fiscal 2016 EBITDA as defined to be at or modestly above midpoint of previously stated guidance range

* Based on preliminary expectations, August 9, 2016 guidance still appears to be materially correct

* Seeking to increase its existing term loan facility by an additional $650 million term loan

* Expects fiscal 2016 net sales to be at or slightly below low end of guidance range