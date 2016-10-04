BRIEF-TransDigm reports proposed new term loan

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group Inc :
* TransDigm announces proposed new term loan, considers paying special dividend and provides update on estimated fiscal 2016 results
* Considering paying a cash dividend in range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion with proceeds of proposed new term loan
* Expects fiscal 2016 EBITDA as defined to be at or modestly above midpoint of previously stated guidance range
* Based on preliminary expectations, August 9, 2016 guidance still appears to be materially correct
* Seeking to increase its existing term loan facility by an additional $650 million term loan
* Expects fiscal 2016 net sales to be at or slightly below low end of guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: