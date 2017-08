Oct 4 (Reuters) - Coro Mining Corp

* Coro drilling at Marimaca returns more exciting intercepts highlighted by 330m @ 0.80%cut, 236m @ 0.81%cut & 188m @1.06%cut

* Has agreed a 1 month extension to october 24 2016 for its due diligence period for Minera Rayrock acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: