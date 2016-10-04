UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank shares recover on support from clients, rivals
* Shares rebound as much as 3.5 percent (Adds CEO, CFO travelling to USA)
Oct 4 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Barrick announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine
* As normal operations resume, co will continue to assess impact of temporary suspension on Veladero's production for 2016
* Continues to expect total gold production for 2016 in range of 5.0-5.5 million ounces
* Water monitoring in area has confirmed September 15 incident did not result in any environmental impacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German automotive group Continental has agreed to buy U.S. smart fleet management technology provider Zonar for an undisclosed price to expand its mobility services and strengthen its position in the United States, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Oct 4 Sterling slid to its lowest in more than three decades on Tuesday on fears of a "hard Brexit" from the European Union and its single market that could hurt the economy, although the weaker pound sent UK stocks surging.