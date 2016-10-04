Oct 4 Barrick Gold Corp :

* Barrick announces resumption of operations at Veladero Mine

* As normal operations resume, co will continue to assess impact of temporary suspension on Veladero's production for 2016

* Continues to expect total gold production for 2016 in range of 5.0-5.5 million ounces

* Water monitoring in area has confirmed September 15 incident did not result in any environmental impacts