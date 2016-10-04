BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says Sept. index options traded at CBOE, C2 had ADV of 1.8 mln contracts, up 24 pct from Aug.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings reports September 2016 trading volume

* Sept. index options traded at CBOE and C2 had an ADV of 1.8 million contracts, up 24 percent from August 2016

* Third-Quarter RPC for futures is expected to be 2 to 3 percent below two-month average

* Equity options traded at CBOE and C2 had an ADV of 1.6 million contracts in September, an increase of 13 percent from August 2016

* Sept. VIX futures at CFE had an ADV of 302,205 contracts, up 46 percent from august 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: