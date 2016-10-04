FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Logistics sees Q3 EPS $0.16 to $0.20
October 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal Logistics sees Q3 EPS $0.16 to $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20

* Sees Q3 total operating revenues anticipated to range from $260.0 million to $270.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $273.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call dates and provides outlook

* Expects to report Q3 income from operations in range of $9.2 million to $11.2 million

* Anticipates earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.16 to $0.20 for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
