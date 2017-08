Oct 5 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc

* RPM International Inc reports record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Q1 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-Year eps guidance maintained

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S