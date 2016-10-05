FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insmed announces worldwide license agreement with AstraZeneca for oral DPP1 inhibitor
October 5, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insmed announces worldwide license agreement with AstraZeneca for oral DPP1 inhibitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc

* Insmed will pay AstraZeneca an upfront payment of $30 million

* Agreement provides AstraZeneca with option to negotiate a future agreement with Insmed for commercialization of AZD7986/ins1007

* Continue to expect patient enrollment in phase 3 study of Arikayce to conclude later this year and to report top line data in 2017

* Confirms its cash operating expense guidance for second half of 2016 of $62 million to $72 million

* In a phase 1 study of healthy volunteers AZD7986 was well tolerated

* Says AstraZeneca will be eligible to receive future payments totaling $120 mln in future clinical, regulatory, and sales-related milestones

* Confirms its cash operating expense guidance for second half of 2016 of $62 to $72 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [INSM.O>]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
