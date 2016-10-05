FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Press release - Abeona Therapeutics announces approval of ABO-102 dose
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Press release - Abeona Therapeutics announces approval of ABO-102 dose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc :

* Abeona Therapeutics announces data safety monitoring board approves ABO-102 dose escalation for second cohort in phase 1/2 clinical trial for sanfilippo syndrome type A

* ABO-102 has been well tolerated through 30 day post-injection in subjects injected with low-dose

* DSMB authorized that clinical trial proceed with enrollment and dose escalation for second cohort

* High-Dose cohort will enroll up to 6 additional patients dosed at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg

* High-Dose cohort involves dosage at 1.0 x 10(13) vg/kg, twice the amount of ABO-102 received by patients in low-dose cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.