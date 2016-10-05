BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc - announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger Works
* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30
Oct 5 Veeco Instruments Inc :
* Veeco announces reduction in ALD technology investments and guides third quarter 2016 revenue to high end of guidance range
* Expecting Q3 2016 revenue to be at high end of previously announced guidance range of $70 million to $85 million
* Expecting to record pre-tax charges of between $56 and $62 million in Q3 2016
* Ald cost reductions expected to result in annualized savings of approximately $10 million
* Q3 revenue view $78.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30
* Arch is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of just $363 million
* 154,000 jobs added in private sector in September - ADP report