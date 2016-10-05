BRIEF-Monsanto Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.44 on an as-reported basis

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co
* Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To EPS Growth In FY17
* Initial Steps Underway To Close On Deal With Bayer To Unlock Value For Shareowners
* Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To Eps Growth In Fy17
* Q4 Earnings Per Share View $-0.03, Revenue View $2.36 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company Reiterated Confidence In Timelines To Close Deal With Bayer By End Of Calendar Year 2017
* In 2017, Company Expects Agricultural Productivity Segment To Deliver $900 Million To $1 Billion Of Gross Profit
* In Soybeans, Greater Than 20 Percent Growth In Gross Profit, Coupled With Margin Improvement, Is Expected Year-Over-Year In Fiscal 2017
* Operating Expenses In 2017 Expected To More Than Offset Savings From Restructuring And Cost-Savings Plans
* Sees FY 2017 Earnings Per Share $3.83 To $4.35
* Sees As-Reported FY17 EPS Guidance At $3.83 To $4.35 And Ongoing EPS Guidance At $4.50 To $4.90
* Qtrly Net Sales $2,562 Million Versus $2,355 Million Last Year
* For Q4, Company Reported $0.44 Loss Per Share On An As-Reported Basis
* For Q4, Company Reported $0.07 Earnings Per Share On An Ongoing Basis
* Qtrly Ongoing EPS Results Were Better Than Fiscal Year 2015, Driven By $157 Million Gain From Formation Of Sorghum Joint Venture With Remington
* FY2017 Earnings Per Share View $4.91, Revenue View $13.83 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 Expected Free Cash Flow Of $1.4 To $1.6 Billion
* Expects $140 Million Benefit In Fiscal 2017 From Strategic Licensing Agreements In Gross Profit For Agricultural Productivity Segment
* Company's Restructuring And Cost-Savings Plans Are On-Track
* Operating Expenses In 2017 Are Expected To Increase Slightly With Inflation And Costs Associated With Return To Growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: