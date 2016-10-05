BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc - announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger Works
* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30
Oct 5 Immunomedics Inc :
* Immunomedics announces $30 million financing
* Warrants will be exercisable six months following date of issuance and have an exercise price of $3.75
* Intends to use proceeds from offering primarily in continuing support of clinical and regulatory activities for immu-132
* Each share of common stock and accompanying warrant will be priced at $3.00
* Arch is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of just $363 million
* 154,000 jobs added in private sector in September - ADP report