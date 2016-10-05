FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Encana to outline five-year growth potential during investor day
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Encana to outline five-year growth potential during investor day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* To outline five-year growth potential during investor day, company updates 2016 guidance to reflect lower costs

* Updated 2016 guidance to reflect further reduction in production, mineral and other taxes, operating expense, transportation,processing costs

* Reduction in expenses, costs has delivered total additional savings of $50 million

* As at September 30, 2016, Encana has hedged about 32,960 barrels per day (BBLS/D) of expected 2017 crude and condensate production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
