a year ago
BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $1.89
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $1.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Acuity Brands reports record quarterly and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.89

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $946.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures will approximate 2.5 percent of net sales

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.21

* Q4 sales $925.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $946.5 million

* Says "we believe that overall demand in our end markets will continue to experience solid growth over next several years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
