Oct 5 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co :

* Northwest Pipe Company announces the sale of its Denver property

* Deal for $14.4 million

* Approximately 20% of company's steel water pipe production capacity will be reduced with this sale

* Will lease Denver property back from buyer until December 31, 2016, with two options to extend lease-back period by 30 days each