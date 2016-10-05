FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics provides clinical update for lead candidate Levosimendan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax therapeutics provides clinical update for lead candidate Levosimendan

* Imperial college presents data from leopards trial in septic shock at esicm annual congress showing treatment ARM did not meet primary endpoint

* Following top-line data, full results from study are expected to be during first half of 2017

* If data is positive, Tenax would anticipate submitting a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration during 2017

* DSMB recommends continuation of trial following final safety analysis from first 621 patients

* Has enrolled 833 patients in phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery patients

* Tenax unlikely to pursue further development for indication with respect to leopards trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

