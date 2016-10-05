FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Teva announces sale of UK and Ireland actavis assets and operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teva announces sale of UK and Ireland actavis assets and operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces sale of UK and Ireland actavis assets and operations

* Deal for GBP 603 million

* Sale will include a portfolio of generic medicines plus a manufacturing plant in Barnstaple, England

* Teva retains a number of actavis non-overlapping generic products plus certain specialty medicines and otc products

* Greenhill & Co. are serving as financial advisors to Teva, and Pinsent Masons are serving as legal counsel to Teva in respect of this transaction

* Divestment of certain specified actavis generics assets and operations in UK and Ireland was part of an undertaking that Teva made to European commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.