BRIEF-TMX Group reports September trading volume higher than August for TMX equities marketplaces

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd:

* September daily averages volume 577.1 million versus 473.4 million

* September volume 12.12 billion versus 11.94 billion in august for all TMX equities marketplaces

* September transactions 19.8 million versus 18.9 million in August for all TMX equities marketplaces

* September volume 7.46 billion versus 6.91 billion in August for Toronto Stock Exchange

* September daily averages volume 355.1 million versus 314.1 million in August for Toronto Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: