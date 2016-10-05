FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical to acquire Soluble Systems
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical to acquire Soluble Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. To acquire Soluble Systems, LLC

* Soluble will receive consideration with a total value of approximately $35 million

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says in addition, Soluble will have right to appoint one new director to company's board of directors

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017

* Deal consideration includes issuance of about 17.6 million shares of Co's common stock assumption of $12.4 million of senior debt

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says combined company's headquarters will be based in Yardley, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
