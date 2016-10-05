BRIEF-Corsa Coal says announces brokered private placement
* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million
Oct 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. To acquire Soluble Systems, LLC
* Soluble will receive consideration with a total value of approximately $35 million
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says in addition, Soluble will have right to appoint one new director to company's board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Deal consideration includes issuance of about 17.6 million shares of Co's common stock assumption of $12.4 million of senior debt
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc says combined company's headquarters will be based in Yardley, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Postponement due to inclement weather conditions at headquarters in Daytona beach, FL as a result of hurricane matthew
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran