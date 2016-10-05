BRIEF-Corsa Coal says announces brokered private placement

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp

* Corsa coal announces brokered private placement

* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million

* Net proceeds of offering will be primarily used for mine development

* Current insiders of co expected to subscribe for up to 70 million common shares at issue price for gross proceeds of up to $7 million

