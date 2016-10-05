BRIEF-International Speedway says Q3 2016 financial results conf call postponed due to hurricane Matthew
* Postponement due to inclement weather conditions at headquarters in Daytona beach, FL as a result of hurricane matthew
Oct 5 Corsa Coal Corp
* Corsa coal announces brokered private placement
* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million
* Net proceeds of offering will be primarily used for mine development
* Current insiders of co expected to subscribe for up to 70 million common shares at issue price for gross proceeds of up to $7 million
* All figures in c$
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran

* Gannett acquires Golfweek