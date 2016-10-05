BRIEF-International Speedway says Q3 2016 financial results conf call postponed due to hurricane Matthew
* Postponement due to inclement weather conditions at headquarters in Daytona beach, FL as a result of hurricane matthew
Oct 5 Concordia International Corp
* Concordia International Corp says its intention to commence an offering, of up to $350 million of new 5 ½ year senior secured first lien notes
* Concordia International announces offering of senior notes
* Proceeds of offering will be used to "strengthen" co's liquidity position and augment product development pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Postponement due to inclement weather conditions at headquarters in Daytona beach, FL as a result of hurricane matthew
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran
* Gannett acquires Golfweek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: