a year ago
October 5, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Richardson Electronics Q1 sales fell 10 pct to $33.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Richardson Electronics Ltd

* Richardson Electronics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* As part of reduction in workforce, plan to record $1.3 million in severance expense in Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 sales fell 10 percent to $33.4 million

* Implemented a reduction in workforce in September 2016

* Expect to achieve annualized savings of $3.0 million from workforce reduction

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
