BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co prices offering of preferred stock
* Eagle point credit company inc. Prices offering of preferred stock
Oct 5 Costco Wholesale Corp
* September sales rose 3 percent to $11.06 billion
* Plans to open up to an additional nine new warehouses (including one relocation) before end of calendar year 2016
* Comparable sales for the month of september 1%
* Costco wholesale corporation reports september sales results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle point credit company inc. Prices offering of preferred stock
* Advanced disposal prices initial public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged after a report that Lenovo is taking over Fujitsu's computer business.