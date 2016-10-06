GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up on solid US data, gold hit by stimulus taper fears
* U.S. ISM survey shows service sector rebounds from 6-year low
Oct 5 Aquaventure Holdings LLC :
* Says initial public offering of 6.50 million common shares priced at $18.00 per share
* Aquaventure holdings announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. ISM survey shows service sector rebounds from 6-year low
MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Mexico's Cemex said on Wednesday that it had appointed a new chairman and chief executive for its Latam subsidiary, after some former executives were fired amid investigations into improper payments relating to a land deal in Colombia.
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 A minority investor in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it supports proposals submitted by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management for restructuring the South Korean technology giant to improve shareholder value.