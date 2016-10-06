FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces first fiscal quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Net sales for fiscal year 2017 are now forecast to be in range of $1.270 billion to $1.310 billion

* Revised guidance on belief end market performance to be slightly lower than previously expected for rest of fiscal year 2017

* “we believe we will generate growth of mid-single digits in our core domestic construction markets for fy 2017”

* Q1 sales $358 million versus I/B/E/S view $378.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has revised its net sales target for fiscal year 2017

* Sees Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $200 million to $225 million for full fiscal year

* For FY2017, will continue to face headwinds in our agriculture end market and in Mexico

* FY2017 revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

