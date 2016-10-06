FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enservco announces results of annual meeting of stockholders
October 6, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enservco announces results of annual meeting of stockholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp :

* Enservco announces results of annual meeting of stockholders and provides update on progress with new water transfer and hydroflow(r) business lines and prospects for upcoming heating season

* Co expects a year-over-year increase in demand for frac water heating services, particularly in d-j, bakken and utica/marcellus basins

* As oil prices stabilize at current level or trend higher, hydraulic fracturing is likely to increase in our key areas of operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
